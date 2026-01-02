Deadly Houston crash shuts down I-610 South Loop lanes at MLK Blvd.
article
HOUSTON - Westbound lanes of the I-610 South Loop are shut down in Houston after a deadly crash Friday morning.
South Loop crash
What we know:
According to Houston Transtar, all westbound lanes of I-610 are closed at Martin Luther King Jr Blvd.
Police say an 18-wheeler and a utility truck were involved in the crash.
Authorities also confirmed at least one death.
What we don't know:
Police did not say who died or if anyone else was injured. It's unclear when the roadway will reopen.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
The Source: The information in this article comes from Houston Transtar and Houston police.