The Brief I-610 South Loop westbound lanes are blocked after a crash. An 18-wheeler and a utility truck were reportedly involved in the crash.



Westbound lanes of the I-610 South Loop are shut down in Houston after a deadly crash Friday morning.

South Loop crash

What we know:

According to Houston Transtar, all westbound lanes of I-610 are closed at Martin Luther King Jr Blvd.

Police say an 18-wheeler and a utility truck were involved in the crash.

Authorities also confirmed at least one death.

What we don't know:

Police did not say who died or if anyone else was injured. It's unclear when the roadway will reopen.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.