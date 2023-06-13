Amber Alert issued for Princeton 14-year-old girl

An Amber Alert has been issued for a 14-year-old girl from Princeton who left her house with a 34-year-old man.

Princeton police say Ja’Myra La’Cole Strawder left her house voluntarily on Tuesday around noon.

Police say Ja'Myra has been entered into a statewide system under an Amber Alert "due to the criteria and nature of this case."

DPS says the suspect is 34-year-old Lee Carter III. They are believed to be in a black 2013 Mercedes E35 with license plate # RNS-2973.

Ja’Myra was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt, gray sweatpants with a white stripe and black house shoes.

Anyone with information is urged to call 911.