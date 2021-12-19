Amber Alert issued for missing Fairview girl

article

There's a statewide Amber Alert for a 14-year-old girl from Collin County who may have been kidnapped.

Police in Fairview said Hayley Giandoni may be with someone she met online. On social media, the two were talking about going to Mexico together.

Giandoni was last seen Saturday night on Stonehinge Drive in Fairview.

She was wearing a gray sweatshirt and camouflage leggings.

Police did not give out a description of the person she might be with but are asking anyone who sees her or knows where she is to call 911.

