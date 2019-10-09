Amber Alert discontinued for missing southwest Texas teenager

article

An Amber Alert has been discontinued for a 13-year-old girl who disappeared about a month ago.

According to an Amber Alert issued Monday afternoon, Betsabe Perez was last seen on Sept. 9 in Del Rio, Texas, which is near the Texas and Mexico border.

She’s described as a 13-year-old white female who is about 5 feet 5 inches tall and 135 pounds. She has brown hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a white shirt and black and white bandana on her head.

Police said she may have been taken by 19-year-old Erik Diaz-Tapia.