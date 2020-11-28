Amber Alert discontinued for 2-year-old Texas girl allegedly abducted in NW Texas

article

A statewide Amber Alert was discontinued for a 2-year-old girl last seen in Rotan, on Friday, Nov. 27 around 5 p.m.

The Texas Department of Public Safety issued the alert for Victoria Alerman on Saturday, Nov. 28.

Authorities said she was last seen at the intersection of County Roads 309 and 311 in Rotan around 5 p.m.

Reyes Figueroa, 33, was listed as the suspect initially.

FOX 26 reached out to the Fisher County Sheriff's Office who said the child was found safe and is now back home.

