Amber Alert issued for abducted 12-year-old girl in Corinth

An Amber Alert has been issued for a 12-year-old girl who was picked up by a driver in a silver truck early Saturday morning.

Angie Carrasco was last seen just before 2 a.m. Saturday, in the 2700 block of Cherokee Trail in Corinth.

Police said a silver truck, believed to be a Chevy Silverado, picked up the 12-year-old, and it was last seen eastbound on Cherokee Trail.

There is no further information known about the driver or truck.

Carrasco was wearing a t-shirt, black shorts, and black Croc-style shoes when she was last seen.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Corinth Police Department at 940-349-1600, option 9.