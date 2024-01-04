AMBER Alert canceled after 13-year-old abducted from Comal County is found

article

An AMBER Alert for a 13-year-old girl abducted from Bulverde in Comal County has been canceled after the girl was found.

Carleigh O'Dell was last seen on January 3 around 8:53 p.m. in the 1400 block of Ridge Creek Lane.

Investigators said she was abducted by a 21-year-old man driving a blue truck.

About 12 hours later, O'Dell was found.

Investigators have not provided any details yet about where she was located or whether the suspect was still with her.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.