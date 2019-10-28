AMBER Alert canceled for 4-year-old reported abducted in Baltimore

article

UPDATE: An AMBER Alert has been canceled in Baltimore for a 4-year-old boy who was reported abducted Monday afternoon, authorities say.

Maryland State Police report Diland Cruz-Hernandez has been located unharmed in Virginia. Police have not released information on Adonis Cruz-Reyes whereabouts.

-----------------------------------------

Baltimore City Police say at 1 p.m. officers were called to the 1200 block of Broening Highway for a report of an assault in the area.

When officers arrived at the scene, police say they spoke with a woman who told them she had been assaulted by her child's father. The woman told police the man, later identified as Cruz-Reyes, had stolen her phone and left the scene with their son, Cruz-Hernandez.

Officers say they believe Cruz-Reyes may have been involved in a hit-and-run crash shortly after he fled the scene at the intersection of Washington and Fleet Street.

Police say Cruz-Reyes is wanted for robbery, assault, violating a protective order and traffic charges related to the hit-and-run.

If you see Diland and Cruz-Reyes, contact police immediately at 911 or call 410-396-2422.