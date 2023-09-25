Expand / Collapse search

Amber Alert ends after missing Farmers Branch toddler found safe

By FOX 4 Staff
Published 
Updated 10:49AM
Amber Alert issued for Farmers Branch 3-year-old

Police issued an Amber Alert for a missing little girl out of Farmers Branch, northwest of Dallas.

FARMERS BRANCH, Texas - Police in Farmers Branch said they have located a missing 3-year-old girl and she is safe.

A local Amber Alert was issued Monday morning for Aylin Umanzor Carcamo.

Police did not release any information about a suspect, the circumstances surrounding her disappearance, or details about where she was found.

Earlier they said she was last seen around 5 a.m. at her home on Springvale Drive, which is near Josey Lane and Valwood Parkway.

Images from SKY 4 showed crime scene tape around the house after the little girl was located.

Farmers Branch police confirmed they are investigating, but would not share any details.

They are expected to release more information Monday afternoon.