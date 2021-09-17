Amber Alert: 6-year-old boy taken from mother's vehicle in Pearland

An Amber Alert has been issued for a six-year-old boy taken from his mother’s vehicle in Pearland, police say.

Amari Baylor, 6, was last seen in the 2100 block of Country Place Parkway in Pearland around 7:50 p.m. on Thursday.

Police responded to that location for a report of a kidnapping of a child.

According to Pearland PD, the caller reported that she went to Westside Event Center with her three children to ask about cheerleading and football programs for her kids during a football practice that was taking place.

The caller reportedly exited her vehicle with her daughter while the other two children stayed in the vehicle.

Police say two witnesses that were at the practice saw a black female in her late 20’s early 30’s, with long straight black hair, standing 5’9 and possibly weighing 180 pounds, wearing an orange shirt taking a child from a white Chevrolet Malibu’s driver side rear window.

According to police, the suspect female then got into a silver or gray SUV with the child before driving out the parking lot southbound on Country Place Pkwy. The witnesses told police they were unable to get a license plate but remembered orange characters on the plate.

Amari is described as a Black male, 4’5" tall, 60 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a white Adidas t-shirt, black Nike pants and red Nike shoes. He has a black mole on the top right side of his lip.

Anyone with information should contact the Pearland Police Department at 281 997-4100.