AMBER Alert: 3-year-old girl abducted from College Station

College Station Police are asking for your help in finding a three-year-old girl who was abducted.

An AMBER Alert was issued for Adeline Paige Welch, who is described as 3'0" tall, weighs 26 lbs, has blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing pink jeans, white shirt with buttons on the collar.

CSPD says, due to medical conditions, Adeline is in immediate danger of death or serious bodily injury.

The suspect in Adeline's abduction is Maranda Nicole Nichols. Nichols, 30, is a white female, 5'0" tall, weighs 110 lbs.

They are likely traveling in a 2006 Toyota Highlander with Texas License Plates: MWS8187.

The car has a "Princess on Board" sticker in the rear window.

If you see them or know of their whereabouts, please contact College Station Police Department at (979) 764-3600.

