Amazon Prime Deal Days are October 10 and 11, and they're kicking off a season of early Black Friday sales. Consumers are expected to be able to cash in on big discounts this holiday season.

We asked shopping experts what you should buy now, and what items you'll save more on during the real Black Friday sales.

"Consumers can expect really good deals on tech, especially tech products that Amazon owns, like Echo devices and Kindle tablets, and Fire TV's, as well as a huge range of toys, fashion and beauty items, and home goods," said shopping expert Kristen McGrath with BlackFriday.com.

This is the time, experts say, to buy smaller electronics.

"Headphones and earbuds are also a smart buy during that time, and also countertop electronics like your coffee makers, your air fryers," added McGrath.

"This is great for baby essentials and smaller items for toys. We've seen up to 50% off of Melissa and Doug, Leapfrog, and Fisher Price," said Melissa Bykofsky with WhattoExpect.com.

Other retailers are holding sales this week, too, including Walmart, Target, Best Buy, and Home Depot. But shopping experts say hold off until Black Friday for big-ticket items such as vacuums and TVs.

"One thing that makes sense to wait for for Black Friday is TVs. We tend to just see a huge range of deals from all retailers, all quality and sizes of screens and sets," said McGrath.

"Also, smart monitors. We expect to see 30% off discounts on Alouette's and Nanit's. These are also items that don't go on sale very often and you're gonna want them. Car seats have historically been discounted up to 34% off during Black Friday sales," said Bykofsky.

Here are tips to help you save money:

Make a list of what you need so that you don't fall for impulse buys.

Download a shopping extension browser, such as Rakuten, Ibotta, or Capitol One, which will show you the retailer offering the lowest price on what you're buying.

Apps like CamelCamelCamel and Honey show you an item's price history, so you can gauge whether it will drop lower.

Many store websites let you sign up for alerts when the price drops on items you want.

And shop with a credit card that offers cash back.