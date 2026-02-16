The Brief Only voters who registered by Feb. 2 can vote in the March 3 election. You can check your registration status online.



In March, Democrats and Republicans in Texas will head to the polls to select their party's candidates for the November midterm election.

Here's how to check if you are registered to vote.

Am I registered to vote?

The easiest way to check your voter registration status is to head to the Secretary of State's website.

The Am I Registered portal on the website lets you submit your identifying information, like a Texas Driver's License number, to find your registration status.

The portal will also give you your early voting and election day polling locations.

In order to vote in the March 3 election, you must have been registered by Feb. 2.

FILE PHOTO. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

What's on the ballot? Find your sample ballot

In the primary elections, Texans will only vote in their party's election. They will select which candidates they want to be on the November ballot for the midterm election.

RELATED: Key races to watch in Houston, Texas for March primary

Which races appear on your ballot depends on where you live. While there are several statewide races, like governor and U.S. Senate, there are also positions specific to your county or district.

Find your sample ballot below.