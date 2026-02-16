Am I registered to vote in Texas? Check status for March 3, 2026 primary
HOUSTON - In March, Democrats and Republicans in Texas will head to the polls to select their party's candidates for the November midterm election.
Here's how to check if you are registered to vote.
Am I registered to vote?
The easiest way to check your voter registration status is to head to the Secretary of State's website.
The Am I Registered portal on the website lets you submit your identifying information, like a Texas Driver's License number, to find your registration status.
The portal will also give you your early voting and election day polling locations.
In order to vote in the March 3 election, you must have been registered by Feb. 2.
What's on the ballot? Find your sample ballot
In the primary elections, Texans will only vote in their party's election. They will select which candidates they want to be on the November ballot for the midterm election.
Which races appear on your ballot depends on where you live. While there are several statewide races, like governor and U.S. Senate, there are also positions specific to your county or district.
Find your sample ballot below.
- Austin County sample ballots
- Brazoria County sample ballots
- Chambers County sample ballots
- Colorado County sample ballots
- Fort Bend County sample ballots
- Galveston County sample ballots
- Grimes County sample ballots
- Harris County sample ballots
- Jackson County sample ballots
- Liberty County sample ballots
- Matagorda County sample ballots
- Montgomery County sample ballots
- Polk County sample ballots
- San Jacinto County sample ballots
- Walker County sample ballots
- Waller County sample ballots
- Washington County sample ballots
- Wharton County sample ballots
The Source: The information in this article comes from the Texas Secretary of State website and various county election offices.