Alvin ISD's Mark and Wilder Elementary closed Wednesday due to water damage

The Brief Wilder and Marek Elementaries in Alvin ISD is closed Wednesday due to water damage. At this time, the school is expected to reopen on Thursday.



Two Alvin ISD elementary schools will be closed for Wednesday due to reported damage, according to the school district.

Wilder and Marek Elementaries will reportedly not be having classes due to significant water damage. At this time, the school is expected to reopen on Thursday.

What they're saying:

The school said this:

"We appreciate your patience, understanding, and cooperation as we work to resolve this issue and ensure the campus is safe for students and staff."