Almeda Genoa shooting: Fight over vehicle repair ends with 1 killed in SW Houston

The Houston Police Department is investigating following a deadly shooting that occurred on Monday evening.

Fight over vehicle repair ends with 1 killed in Houston

What we know:

The Houston Police Department said they were called out to the 1000 block of Almeda Genoa on a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a man had been shot at least one time.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Preliminary information is the victim came to a tire shop where the victim had a vehicle being worked on.

The victim went inside and began complaining to the owner about how long the repair was taking.

During the argument, the fight got physical.

The owner's son then came out with a gun and shot the victim.

Homicide investigators will then turn the case over to the District Attorney's Office to determine if any charges will be filed.

What we don't know:

It's unclear if any charges will be filed as the investigation is ongoing.

The victim's name was not released by authorities.