This week, Allison Gargaro shows us how to make Heath Bar Cookies.

Here's the recipe so you can make them at home.

INGREDIENTS

1 cup heath bar bits, extra for the top of the cookies

DIRECTIONS

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Cream together butter and sugars until smooth and light.

Add the egg and vanilla until combined.

In a separate bowl, whisk together the flour, baking soda and baking powder.

Slowly add the dry ingredients into the wet. I split it into threes to make sure flour doesn't fly out of the bowl.

Mix until just combined.

Add in the heath bar bits.

Scoop the dough onto a parchment lined baking sheet. Add a few heath bar bits to the top of each dough ball.

Bake for 10-12 minutes.

Once the cookies are done, let them cool on a baking rack.