Alligators seen along popular Buffalo Bayou trail in downtown Houston

Alligators have been spotted recently along Buffalo Bayou in downtown Houston.

On Tuesday, one alligator was seen sunbathing near Waugh Bridge. People who noticed the gator took pictures and videos with their phones.

"This is too cool," said Dorle Hosmer. "I’ve never seen an alligator and I go walking [down here] almost every day. I don’t think he’s looking for a snack of humans here. So, whatever he’s doing down there, that’s okay."

"It’s a little worrisome since there’s a lot of people and the dog park is just [down the road]," said Saint Thomas.

"It's a little worrisome since there's a lot of people and the dog park is just [down the road]," said Saint Thomas.

Last month, a viewer sent in a picture of two alligators on the side of Buffalo Bayou. Also, FOX 26 recorded one causally swimming through downtown.

"Alligators are not going to live in water that’s not good for them," said Chris Stephens, an alligator expert known as "Gator Chris". "Now that they’re there, it’s signaling the water is healthy and there’s a food source for them. They’re going to be there as long as that’s the case."

Experts say to stay at least 30 feet away from alligators and to never feed them.

"If you don’t mess with it, it’s going to do what it’s going to do," said Stephens. "It’s going to hang out in the sun, chill, and relax. Keep your dog on a leash, which it should be in that area anyway, keep your kids close. Just respect them in their element and they won’t bother anybody."

A spokesperson from Texas Parks and Wildlife says it’s not uncommon to see alligators in any body of freshwater in southeast Texas. If alligators aren’t direct threats to people or pets, the decision is typically made to leave them in their natural habitats.

There are signs posted along Buffalo Bayou that warn people to not swim in the water. However, there aren’t any posted warnings of alligators.

"A warning sign would be nice," said Thomas.