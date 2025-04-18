Alief Family YMCA closing its doors in May due to federal funding

The Brief Alief Family YMCA last day of operation will be on May 30. The location will be closing due to financial challenges with federal funding.



The Alief Family YMCA announced it will be closing its doors in May to the community due to funding challenges.

Alief Family YMCA closing down

What we know:

Houston City Councilmember Tiffany D. Thomas shared an email which shows Alief Family YMCA sharing their last day of operation would be May 30.

According to YMCA, they are closing the location due to recent financial challenges with federal funding.

The center is located at 7850 Howell Sugar Land Road.

What they're saying:

Commissioner Lesley Briones shared a statement:

"The Alief Family YMCA has been a cornerstone for families, youth, and seniors—providing not just programs but a true sense of community. Its closure is a painful reminder of how federal funding decisions can affect local lives. In Precinct 4, we’ve been proud to partner with the YMCA to provide a safe, engaging, and enriching environment for children and families. We remain committed to our shared vision of supporting youth development, education, and the overall well-being of the Alief community."