Alief Family YMCA closing its doors in May due to federal funding
HOUSTON - The Alief Family YMCA announced it will be closing its doors in May to the community due to funding challenges.
What we know:
Houston City Councilmember Tiffany D. Thomas shared an email which shows Alief Family YMCA sharing their last day of operation would be May 30.
According to YMCA, they are closing the location due to recent financial challenges with federal funding.
The center is located at 7850 Howell Sugar Land Road.
What they're saying:
Commissioner Lesley Briones shared a statement:
"The Alief Family YMCA has been a cornerstone for families, youth, and seniors—providing not just programs but a true sense of community. Its closure is a painful reminder of how federal funding decisions can affect local lives. In Precinct 4, we’ve been proud to partner with the YMCA to provide a safe, engaging, and enriching environment for children and families. We remain committed to our shared vision of supporting youth development, education, and the overall well-being of the Alief community."
The Source: Information from this article was provided by Alief Family YMCA and Houston City Councilmember Tiffany D. Thomas,