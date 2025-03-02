North Houston: 19-year-old stabbed by 13-year-old girl during 'neighbor dispute,' sheriff says

The Brief The incident happened at 4820 Aldine Mail Route Road. A 19-year-old male was allegedly stabbed by a 13-year-old female over a "neighbor dispute." The man is said to be in "serious condition."



A 19-year-old man has been sent to a hospital after he was stabbed multiple times by a 13-year-old girl in north Houston, according to the Harris County sheriff.

‘Neighbor dispute’

What we know:

The incident happened on Aldine Mail Route Road on Sunday, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

The sheriff says a 19-year-old man was stabbed multiple times by a 13-year-old girl during a "neighbor dispute." The man was sent to a hospital in critical condition.

As of 11:50 a.m., deputies were heading to the scene to investigate.

What we don't know:

No one involved in this incident has been identified at this time.

There is no information on the "neighbor dispute" that led to the alleged stabbing.

This is a breaking report. More information will be added when available.