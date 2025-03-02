North Houston: 19-year-old stabbed by 13-year-old girl during 'neighbor dispute,' sheriff says
HOUSTON - A 19-year-old man has been sent to a hospital after he was stabbed multiple times by a 13-year-old girl in north Houston, according to the Harris County sheriff.
‘Neighbor dispute’
What we know:
The incident happened on Aldine Mail Route Road on Sunday, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.
The sheriff says a 19-year-old man was stabbed multiple times by a 13-year-old girl during a "neighbor dispute." The man was sent to a hospital in critical condition.
As of 11:50 a.m., deputies were heading to the scene to investigate.
What we don't know:
No one involved in this incident has been identified at this time.
There is no information on the "neighbor dispute" that led to the alleged stabbing.
This is a breaking report. More information will be added when available.
The Source: X posts from Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.