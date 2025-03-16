Three-alarm fire at vacant Aldine ISD school under investigation

article

The Brief The fire was reported early Sunday morning at Conley Elementary. Officials say the fire started in the building's west wing. Aldine ISD closed the school in 2024.



Officials in Harris County are investigating the cause of a three-alarm fire at a school that has been closed for almost a year.

Conley Elementary fire

What we know:

The fire was reported at about 2:50 a.m. on Sunday at R.C. Conley Elementary School on West Greens Road. Aldine ISD closed this school in 2024.

According to Chief Wesley Cole of the Northwest Volunteer Fire Department, there were heavy fire conditions when crews arrived on the scene.

Almost 10 fire crews reported to the scene, in addition to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, Alidine ISD police and representatives, and the Harris County Fire Marshal's Office.

Chief Cole says the fire started in the west wing of the building. Crews started with an interior attack, but they switched to a defensive strategy due to the building structure.

The fire was contained in the west wing.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire is under investigation.