Aldine ISD considers possible closure of Teague Middle School
HUMBLE, Texas - Aldine Independent School District leaders are considering the possible closure of Teague Middle School as part of the district’s ongoing optimization plan. District officials stress that no final decision has been made.
A community meeting was held at Teague Middle School, giving families and staff the opportunity to hear directly from district leaders and ask questions about the potential closure.
Why Teague MS is under review
What they're saying:
Aldine ISD sent the following statement to FOX 26:
"The optimization process began in response to several years of declining student enrollment, a lack of affordable housing throughout the community, declining birth rates, and decreased state funding. When the process started two years ago, the district communicated to staff and the community that optimization would be an annual process.
Currently, Teague Middle School’s enrollment is 487 students, which represents 42% of the building’s capacity.
The community meeting provides families and staff the opportunity to engage in discussion with district leaders and ask questions about the possible closure of Teague. While school closures can be a difficult topic of discussion for staff and families, however, the district must ensure that it is using its resources effectively to maximize facilities and staff in order to meet the best needs of its students.
At this time, no decision has been made regarding the closure of Teague Middle School. The board will have a workshop to review the community’s feedback from the meeting."
Aldine ISD optimization plan
Big picture view:
- Nine schools closed or approved to close since 2024
- Declining enrollment & budget shortfalls
- Thousands of students affected
- Millions in projected savings
Community feedback
The other side:
The district said the community meeting gives families and staff the chance to speak with district leaders and ask questions about the possible closure of Teague.
FOX 26 spoke with a mother who said she is now worried about having to find a place for her child to go if Teague Middle is closed.
What's next:
At this time, Aldine ISD said no decision has been made regarding the closure of Teague Middle School.
The school board will hold a workshop to review the community’s feedback from the meeting before taking any next steps.
The Source: Information in this report comes from Aldine ISD.