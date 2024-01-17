Aldine ISD janitor attacked by Eisenhower High School student

One Aldine ISD student was arrested after being accused of assaulting an Aldine ISD janitor.

According to school officials, the janitor was attacked on January 12 outside of the Eisenhower High School campus.

SUGGESTED: Houston fire: 20 families displaced following 3-alarm fire in West Houston

Officials said the custodian sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

In a statement, school officials said, "We want to commend the custodian for preventing the student from entering the school where he might have harmed others. We are grateful he will recover and offer our support."

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

The student who was arrested was found to be under the influence, officials said.

The student has been charged with assault of a public servant.