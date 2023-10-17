The Aldine Independent School District has dropped plans to use eminent domain to acquire the property of a family who has lived in the community for nearly 50 years.

The school board voted unanimously Tuesday night to cease all discussions about the matter. The land, which is located just steps away from the district's football stadium, was being considered for use as parking for the new stadium, which is currently under a $50 million renovation.

RELATED: Aldine man fights school district to keep family land, football stadium renovation continues

Travis Upchurch, 79, has lived on his one-acre lot in Aldine for nearly 50 years. He and his family had pleaded with the district for an alternative, and hundreds of residents spoke on the family's behalf.

The school board issued a statement shortly after the vote, saying that it has "great respect for the Upchurch family and their history in the Aldine community."

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

"We understand that this has been a difficult time for the family, and we are grateful for their patience and cooperation throughout this process," the statement said.

The Upchurch family said they are relieved that the matter is resolved and that they will be able to stay in their home.