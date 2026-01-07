7-year-old found shot at northwest Harris County apartment complex

The Brief A 7-year-old girl was found with a gunshot wound in her leg at an apartment complex on Alabonson Road. The child was last reported to be in stable condition at the hospital.



A young girl was found shot at an apartment complex in the Inwood Club Estates area and Harris County authorities are investigating what happened.

Child shot in northwest Harris County

What we know:

Sergeant Juan Garcia with the Harris County Sheriff's Office reports deputies with Precinct 1 constable's office were called to Alabonson Road about a shooting.

Arriving units found a 7-year-old girl with a gunshot wound in her leg. The child was taken to a local hospital by EMS where she is undergoing medical treatment. The child was last reported in stable condition.

According to Sgt. Garcia, they are interviewing everyone to figure out how this occurred.

What we don't know:

It is unclear how the child got shot or who else was inside the home at the time.