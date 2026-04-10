Texas congressman files resolution condemning Tennessee congressman over anti-Muslim post

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The Brief Rep. Al Green has filed a resolution condemning Tennessee congressman Andy Ogle's comments last month. In March, Ogles posted on X, "Muslims don't belong in American society. Pluralism is a lie." While the comments drew anger from many Democrats, this is the first attempt to officially condemn the congressman.



Rep. Al Green filed a resolution condemning a post made by one of his colleagues that he said was "hateful" and "Islamophobic."

The resolution, filed against Tennessee congressman Andy Ogles, comes after Ogles posted a post stating, "Muslims don't belong in American society. Pluralism is a lie."

Green's resolution would mark the first official condemnation of Ogles' comments.

The comment drew the anger of Democrats in Congress and across the country, with many calling on Republicans to condemn his comments or remove Ogles from office. Ogles is in his second term representing Tennessee's 5th Congressional District, which includes parts of Nashville and its more affluent suburbs to the south.

"Disgusting comments. America was founded on the idea of religious freedom," California Gov. Gavin Newsom's press office wrote on X. "Republicans must denounce this now!"

Ogles was also slammed by Democratic House leader Hakeem Jeffries.

"Andy Ogles is a malignant clown and pathological liar who has fabricated his whole life story," Jeffries wrote on X. "Disgusting Islamophobes like you do not belong in Congress or in civilized society."

Ogles has continued to push for the deportation of Muslims from the United States and is pushing for the repeal of the Hart-Celler Act, which ended the U.S. policy of filtering immigration based on national origin.

He has also come out against the Dignity Act, a bipartisan immigration reform bill.

A copy of the resolution can be found below: