AG Ken Paxton gets restraining order against Houston-area abortion clinics

The Brief A temporary restraining order was filed against Maria Margarita Rojas and her clinic facilities in the Houston-area. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton claims Rojas was allegedly providing illegal abortions and practicing medicine without a license. The facilities included Clinica Waller Latinoamericana in Waller, Clinica Latinoamericana Telge in Cypress, and Latinoamericana Medical Clinic in Spring.



Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton was able to temporarily shut down a network of Houston-area abortion clinics after filing a restraining order.

The order was against Maria Margarita Rojas and her clinic facilities.

Abortion clinics close in Houston-area

What we know:

The temporary restraining order was secured due to Rojas allegedly providing illegal abortions and practicing medicine without a license, Paxton claims.

On March 17, Tojas was arrested and the order was filed to prevent the clinics from still operating illegally, according to Paxton's Office.

Two other employees of Rojas were also arrested for conspiring to run the clinics.

Get news, weather and so much more on the new FOX LOCAL app

The order has closed Rojas’s facilities including Clinica Waller Latinoamericana in Waller, Clinica Latinoamericana Telge in Cypress, and Latinoamericana Medical Clinic in Spring.

What they're saying:

"This is a critical win in our fight to uphold Texas law, protect the unborn, and protect all Texans from dangerous clinics practicing medicine without a license. Rojas and her network of illegal clinics operated with blatant disregard for the law, putting people’s lives at risk," said Attorney General Paxton. "I will continue to pursue justice against those who seek to endanger Texans and violate the sanctity of life in Texas."