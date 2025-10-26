Former NFL star Adrian Peterson arrested in Sugar Land, records show

The Brief Records show Adrian Peterson is facing two charges out of Sugar Land. The running back has a 15-season career in the NFL with a record under his belt. Based on previous reports, this is Peterson's second DWI arrest this year.



Former star running back Adrian Peterson was arrested in Sugar Land, according to jail records.

Adrian Peterson arrested in Sugar Land

Adrian Peterson #26 of the Washington Redskins looks on before the game against the New York Giants at FedExField on December 22, 2019 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

What we know:

Fort Bend County jail records say 40-year-old Peterson is charged with DWI and Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon.

According to TMZ, he was arrested in Sugar Land at about 10 a.m. Sunday morning.

What we don't know:

Details about Peterson's arrest are not available at this time.

The Associated Press says Peterson lives in the Houston area, but it's not clear if he lives in Sugar Land.

Adrian Peterson history

Dig deeper:

Adrian Peterson has a 15-season career in the NFL, spending most of it with the Minnesota Vikings.

According to Britannica, Peterson had an impressive first season with an NFL single-game rushing record, an Offensive Rookie of the Year honor, and his first of four straight Pro Bowl appearances.

A report from the Associated Press says Adrian Peterson was arrested for DWI earlier this year.

Peterson was allegedly caught after a Vikings draft party driving 83 mph in a 55-mph zone. His preliminary breath test reportedly came back showing he was nearly double the drinking limit in Minnesota.