Additional federal resources coming to Houston to combat COVID-19

Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced on Friday that additional federal resources have been activated to combat COVID-19 in Houston.



According to a release, Abbott said the resources will include an Urban Area Medical Task Force from the U.S. Department of Defense, which will arrive on Monday, as well as a Disaster Medical Assistance Team from U.S. Health and Human Services.

Abbott stated that he is continuing to work with Vice President Mike Pence and members of the Trump administration to ensure the medical needs of Texans will be met.

“Texas is grateful to the federal government as well as the President and Vice President for working swiftly to provide additional resources to the state as we work to mitigate COVID-19 and care for our fellow Texans,” said Abbott in a press release. “We will continue to work with our local and federal partners to ensure all resources and needs are met throughout the state.”