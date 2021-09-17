Abbott signs HB 9 into law to provide $1.8B for border security
AUSTIN, Texas - Gov. Greg Abbott has signed into a law a Texas House bill to provide more funding for border security.
House Bill 9 will provide an additional $1.8 billion in state funding for border security over the next two years.
The Governor signed the legislation at the Fort Worth Police Officers Association (FWPOA) headquarters and was joined for the ceremony by the bills authors, Senator Jane Nelson and Representative Greg Bonnen, Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick, FWPOA Pr
House Bill 9 includes:
- $32.5 million to the Office of Court Administration for court costs
- $301 million to the Texas Military Department for additional personnel
- $154.8 million to the Department of Public Safety for Operation Lone Star surge costs, replacement tactical marine units, and additional intelligence personnel
- $273.7 million to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice for increased corrections costs
- $214,785 to the Texas Commission on Jail Standards for employee overtime and travel costs
- $1.02 billion for barrier construction, local grants, and establishing processing centers
- $3.75 million for Border Prosecution Unit funding
- $16.4 million to the Texas Department of State Health Services for contracted ambulance services.
House Bill 9 also includes extensive reporting requirements for the use of this funding.
