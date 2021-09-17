Abbott signs HB 9 into law to provide $1.8B for border security

Gov. Greg Abbott has signed into a law a Texas House bill to provide more funding for border security.

House Bill 9 will provide an additional $1.8 billion in state funding for border security over the next two years.

The Governor signed the legislation at the Fort Worth Police Officers Association (FWPOA) headquarters and was joined for the ceremony by the bills authors, Senator Jane Nelson and Representative Greg Bonnen, Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick, FWPOA Pr

House Bill 9 includes:

House Bill 9 also includes extensive reporting requirements for the use of this funding.

