Texas Repeat Offender Program (TxROP) announced by Governor Abbott in Houston
AUSTIN, Texas - Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced the Texas Repeat Offender Program (TxROP), at an event in Houston today.
The joint task force, between state and local law enforcement, will further crack down on violent crimes committed by repeat offenders throughout the Houston area.
Violent crime in Houston
What we know:
The Office of the Texas Governor announced that the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) will place a renewed focus on repeat offenders who commit violent criminal acts. This is an initiative in collaboration with the Houston Police Department and federal law enforcement partners.
With this program, law enforcement will be empowered to identify offenders and prioritize field operations to ensure compliance with any court-ordered conditions, as well as arrest those affecting Texas communities.
Abbott’s stance on Houston’s violent crime crackdown
What they're saying:
"Today, we are putting violent repeat offenders on notice," said Governor Abbott.
"We are coming for you. We are going to target you, arrest you, and put you behind bars where you belong. This is a Texas-sized effort by both the Texas Department of Public Safety and local law enforcement at every level to crack down on dangerous repeat offenders in the Houston area. Our goal is simple: every Houstonian deserves to walk the streets, take their kids to school, open their businesses, and go shopping or dining without fear."
Support for Texas DPS
What's next:
Texas DPS says they will utilize assets from the Air Operations Division, Homeland Security Division, and Criminal Investigations Division to support troopers in conducting this operation.
These assets will be used in coordination with local and federal partners to support operations.
The Source: Information in this article was provided by the Texas Governor's Office.