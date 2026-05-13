Texas Repeat Offender Program (TxROP) announced by Governor Abbott in Houston

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The Brief Governor Abbott launched the Texas Repeat Offender Program (TxROP) to target and arrest violent criminals in the Houston area. The joint task force coordinates state (DPS), local, and federal resources to increase patrols and ensure court-ordered compliance. The specific timeline for when residents will see an increased presence of air and field operations has not yet been detailed.



Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced the Texas Repeat Offender Program (TxROP), at an event in Houston today.

The joint task force, between state and local law enforcement, will further crack down on violent crimes committed by repeat offenders throughout the Houston area.

Violent crime in Houston

What we know:

The Office of the Texas Governor announced that the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) will place a renewed focus on repeat offenders who commit violent criminal acts. This is an initiative in collaboration with the Houston Police Department and federal law enforcement partners.

With this program, law enforcement will be empowered to identify offenders and prioritize field operations to ensure compliance with any court-ordered conditions, as well as arrest those affecting Texas communities.

Abbott’s stance on Houston’s violent crime crackdown

What they're saying:

"Today, we are putting violent repeat offenders on notice," said Governor Abbott.

"We are coming for you. We are going to target you, arrest you, and put you behind bars where you belong. This is a Texas-sized effort by both the Texas Department of Public Safety and local law enforcement at every level to crack down on dangerous repeat offenders in the Houston area. Our goal is simple: every Houstonian deserves to walk the streets, take their kids to school, open their businesses, and go shopping or dining without fear."

Support for Texas DPS

What's next:

Texas DPS says they will utilize assets from the Air Operations Division, Homeland Security Division, and Criminal Investigations Division to support troopers in conducting this operation.

These assets will be used in coordination with local and federal partners to support operations.