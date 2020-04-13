93-year-old Pennsylvania woman's viral coronavirus plea for more beer answered by Coors Light

A 93-year-old woman from Pennsylvania used the powers of the internet to keep a stock of beer while doing her part to “flatten the curve” amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Olive Veronesi posed in her window with a dry erase board that read “I NEED MORE BEER!!” while holding a can of Coors Light, KDKA-TV reported.

The image has been widely shared and has been seen by over a million people on the KDKA Facebook page.

Veronesi hasn't left her home since the stay-at-home orders began and she was down to just two cans of Coors light. Fortunately, Coors Light came through and delivered to their friend.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Advertisement

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP