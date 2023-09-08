This year, September 11th will mark 22 years since the terrorist attack, a day that forever changed the United States. It is a solemn occasion that reminds us of the bravery and sacrifice of those who lost their lives on that fateful day.

RELATED STORY: 9/11 love story: Two strangers meet during one of the most devastating attacks on US soil

The anniversary of September 11th is particularly significant as it pays tribute to the firefighters and Americans who perished during and after the attack.

In Houston, a city known for its resilience and compassion, numerous events will be held to honor the lives lost and to support their grieving families.

These events aim to bring the community together, fostering a sense of remembrance and solidarity.

MORE ON 9/11: Foundation pays off mortgages on the homes of 21 fallen first responder families in honor of 9/11

1. Second Annual 9/11 Golf Scramble-The GOT-UR-6IX Culture Second Annual 9/11 Golf Scramble is more than just a golf tournament – it's an opportunity to make a positive impact in our community. By participating, you'll be supporting the invaluable work of The Project Zero Alliance, which offers mental health counseling and adventure getaways for our nations veterans and first responders. With your help, we can make a significant difference in the lives of our nations heroes.

2. September 11th Service of Remembrance, Reflection and Renewal- Join the church on Monday, September 11 for a service of Remembrance, Reflection and Renewal as we commemorate the 22nd anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. Everyone will remember those who lost their lives as well as those who responded so heroically, both on our shores and abroad.

3. World Trade Center Stair Climbing Challenge- Participants will have the choice to climb their 110 flights of stairs either individually or as a team. All climbs must be completed between 09/01/22 - 09/11/22. Once you have completed the challenge write your name on the challenge completion board located on the BONA Foundation wall. All donations will go towards the BONA Foundation for scholarship funding.

You can attend these events around Houston to show your reverence, respect and honor the lives lost and their families.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE