83-year-old Houston man with dementia reported missing

Houston police are asking for the public's help in locating Salome Joseph Rodriguez, 83, who was last seen on March. 19 at 10:30 a.m.

Police say he was last seen at his residence in the 7300 block of La Paseo St. in southeast Houston. He was wearing a maroon long sleeve shirt, gray sweater and gray sweat pants. Rodriguez also uses a walking cane.

According to Houston Police, Rodriguez was diagnosed with dementia.

Anyone with information related to the whereabouts of Salome Rodriguez should call Houston Police at 713-884-3131 or 832-394-1840.