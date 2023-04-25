If you've ever been able to taste farm-fresh food, you just know how different it hits. However, a recent study says Texas is home to 7 of the 10 worst cities to eat local foods.

SEE ALSO: 5 Texas cities, including Pasadena, ranked among worst for book lovers: study

Researchers at LawnStarter looked at 200 cities with great access to community-supported agriculture, u-pick farms, dairy farms, and on-farm markets. Additionally, they looked at the number of local food movement groups to find 2023's Best Cities to Eat Local Food.

The data led researchers to rank seven out of 10 Texas cities among the worst! Laredo was ranked 2nd worst, then Amarillo at 4th, followed by five more cities back-to-back including El Paso, Lubbock, Brownsville, Killeen, and McAllen at 9th worst.

Anchorage, Arkansas was named the absolute worst, while Portland, Oregon was ranked the best city to eat local foods. No Texas cities (for some reason) ranked in the top 10 best.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP

To read the full report and how other cities compared, click here.