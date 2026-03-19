6th suspect charged in 2022 deadly double shooting in Houston's East End

The Brief Houston police identified a sixth suspect, 21-year-old Elizabeth Rodriguez, who is wanted in connection to the deadly shooting of two men in Houston's East End. Police report five other suspects have also been identified and charged. The two shooting victims were identified as Juan Ramirez, 41, and Apolonio Alvarado, 37.



A sixth person has been charged in connection to a deadly shooting of two men in Houston's East End, according to Houston police.

Police reported 21-year-old Elizabeth Rodriguez is wanted after being charged with capital murder for the double shooting of Juan Ramirez, 41, and Apolonio Alvarado, 37.

Five other suspects have already been charged for their alleged roles in the shooting, police say. The suspects include Victorya Ruby Venegas, 22, Jozalyn Lawrence, 24, Jacob Lee St John, 24, Raul Gallegos, 23, and Damien Vega, 22.

The backstory:

On Jan. 21, 2022, officers were called to a residence on Avenue Q around 3:16 a.m. about a shooting, officials said. When they arrived, two men were found shot and a third man had been assaulted.

The two shooting victims were identified as Alvarado and Ramirez and were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Alvarado was pronounced dead at the hospital and Ramirez died from his injuries on June 1, 2023, officials said. The assault victim was treated for his injuries and later released.

According to witnesses, multiple masked suspects entered the front door of the residence and began shooting and assaulting the victims before leaving the scene.

Six suspects identified

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A booking photo is not available for Venegas.

After an investigation, authorities identified St. John, Gallegos and Vega as suspects.

Years later, officers were able to arrest St. John on Dec. 9, 2025 for his alleged role in the incident. On Tuesday, police arrested Lawrewnce, and she was charged.

Venegas is booked in federal custody on unrelated charges and will be extradited back to Harris County. Gallegos and Vega were also taken into custody on unrelated charges by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice,

Rodriguez is wanted by Houston police.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Elizabeth Rodriguez, or in this case, is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.