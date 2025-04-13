Houston: Two killed in wrong-way crash on 610 South Loop, police say

The Brief The crash was reported shortly before 7:30 a.m. near South Wayside Drive. First responders were still clearing the scene as of 11:40 a.m. Details are limited at this time.



Two people are dead after a head-on collision on the I-610 South Loop, according to Houston police.

I-610 South Loop crash

What we know:

The crash was reported at 7:22 a.m. on Sunday. It happened in the eastbound lanes of the South Loop near South Wayside Drive.

According to Houston Police Watch Command, the crash involved two vehicles. Officials tell FOX 26 that it was a wrong-way crash.

The lanes are being cleared as of 11:40 a.m. Sunday.

What we don't know:

Other details are not available at this time.

This is a breaking report. We will update when more information is available.