Houston: Two killed in wrong-way crash on 610 South Loop, police say
HOUSTON - Two people are dead after a head-on collision on the I-610 South Loop, according to Houston police.
I-610 South Loop crash
What we know:
The crash was reported at 7:22 a.m. on Sunday. It happened in the eastbound lanes of the South Loop near South Wayside Drive.
According to Houston Police Watch Command, the crash involved two vehicles. Officials tell FOX 26 that it was a wrong-way crash.
The lanes are being cleared as of 11:40 a.m. Sunday.
What we don't know:
Other details are not available at this time.
This is a breaking report. We will update when more information is available.
The Source: Houston Police Department Watch Command