60-year-old registered sex offender arrested for indecent exposure

Authorities say Paul David Cole, 60, is the man suspected in indecent exposure incidents in Houston's Heights neighborhood.

The Harris County Pct. 1 Constable’s Office says Cole, a registered sex offender, was taken into custody this morning and charged with indecent exposure.

A woman told investigators a man exposed himself to her and her daughter on Dec. 22, in the 600 block of Oxford. According to the Constable Office, the woman says a man followed her on his bike and he gratified himself as he approached. The woman says the man rode away as soon as she yelled at him.

Constable Alan Rosen said multiple people on different dates have reported a man exposing himself in the Heights area of Houston.

“One in particular that was troubling is he flashed a woman who was walking along with a 9-year-old child,” Constable Rosen told FOX 26 yesterday. “And he kind of circled around them and exposed himself and was talking filthy to them.”

Investigators are checking to see if Cole is responsible for those other cases, Rosen says.