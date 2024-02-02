$60.9M granted to Houston organizations to fight homelessness crisis
HOUSTON - Dozens of Houston organizations will receive federal funding to help those facing homelessness.
U.S. Senator John Cornyn issued a statement Friday saying organizations in the Houston area were granted federal funding totaling $60,924,350 through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Continuum of Care Program.
The funds will be used to offer housing assistance and support services for individuals, families, minors, and domestic violence survivors facing homelessness.
Senator Cornyn expressed his concern about the escalating homelessness crisis in Texas, attributing it to rising costs in various aspects of life such as rent, utilities, and groceries. "Homelessness in Texas is on the rise, and higher costs on everything from rent to utilities to groceries have made it even harder for these individuals to get back on their feet," said Sen. Cornyn. "This funding will give those on the front lines of this crisis the tools to help Texans in the Houston area secure permanent housing and achieve their long-term goals."
The organizations to receive funding and the amount they will be granted are listed below.
- Women Opting for More Affordable Housing Now - $137,148
- Resource and Crisis Center of Galveston County - $212,012
- The Gulf Coast Center - $672,207
- The Children's Center - $302,818
- AIDS Foundation Houston - $2,327,689
- Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese Galveston-Houston - $1,350,358
- Civic Heart Community Services - $1,167,259
- Coalition for the Homeless of Houston/Harris County - $10,096,065
- Covenant House Texas - $949,736
- Crisis Assistance Center - $153,875
- Fort Bend County Women's Center - $4,129,173
- Harmony House - $3,503,197
- Harris County - $651,958
- Harris County Domestic Violence Coordinating Council (HCDVCC) - $6,520,874
- Houston Area Community Services - $5,295,123
- Houston Area Women's Center - $3,502,040
- Houston HELP - $580,384
- Houston reVision - $411,748
- Humble Area Assistance Ministries - $108,000
- Montrose Grace Place - $125,000
- Northwest Assistance Ministries - $904,557
- SEARCH Homeless Services - $4,229,016
- Spring Branch Community Health Center - $2,390,062
- Star of Hope Mission - $1,214,891
- Temenos Community Development Corporation - $1,649,648
- The Bridge Over Troubled Waters - $1,767,815
- The Montrose Center - $428,891
- The Salvation Army, A Georgia Corporation - $673,017
- TLC Health & Wellness - $3,299,313
- United States Veterans Initiative - $551,809
- Volunteers of America Texas - $838,495
- Young Women's Christian Association of Houston - $780,172