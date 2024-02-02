$60.9M granted to Houston organizations to fight homelessness crisis

Dozens of Houston organizations will receive federal funding to help those facing homelessness.

U.S. Senator John Cornyn issued a statement Friday saying organizations in the Houston area were granted federal funding totaling $60,924,350 through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Continuum of Care Program.

The funds will be used to offer housing assistance and support services for individuals, families, minors, and domestic violence survivors facing homelessness.

Senator Cornyn expressed his concern about the escalating homelessness crisis in Texas, attributing it to rising costs in various aspects of life such as rent, utilities, and groceries. "Homelessness in Texas is on the rise, and higher costs on everything from rent to utilities to groceries have made it even harder for these individuals to get back on their feet," said Sen. Cornyn. "This funding will give those on the front lines of this crisis the tools to help Texans in the Houston area secure permanent housing and achieve their long-term goals."

The organizations to receive funding and the amount they will be granted are listed below.