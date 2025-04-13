6 injured, 1 dead in Crosby mass shooting during large parking lot gathering

article

Mass Shooting in Crosby

What we know:

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said around 10 p.m. on Saturday, deputies were called to what was initially reported as a shooting at a parking lot takeover in the 13100 block of Crosby Lynchburg.

Deputies say there were approximately 100 people in the parking lot at the time of the shooting.

Five males and two females, ranging in ages between 16 and 25, were shot. Some were taken to the hospital by ambulance; two were taken by LifeFlight.

One of the people shot died at the hospital, and another was taken from one hospital to another because their condition worsened. That person was last listed in critical condition.

What they're saying:

The sheriff says they were told the gathering was not anything violent, that it seemed to be a type of gathering or benefit for someone.

"They were maybe raising money or everybody just seemed to be having a good time. People were dancing. Just hanging out. It's not uncommon out here in this location. We're told that the community comes out here, and they're normally out here gathering in some of these area stores, but it's typically nothing violent. But today, that wasn't the case," he said.

Sheriff Gonzales says this is an active homicide investigation.

What we don't know:

He says he does not know the connection was for everyone at the scene.

"We also ask that if anybody knows of anyone else has shown up at any other area clinics to please let us know, because they may have left here and also those that fled at some point. If they have information. We know everybody's recording on cell phones and everything. If they could please let us know as well. We'd appreciate it so we could get to the bottom of exactly what happened."

What you can do:

Anyone that has information is asked to contact the Harris County Sheriff at 713-274-9100. Or they can call Crimestoppers anonymously via tipster. Give us information anonymously, anonymously at 713-222-TIPS.

There have not been any arrests and a suspect has not been identified.