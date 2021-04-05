6 dead in apparent murder-suicide in Allen

article

Allen police say two brothers killed four family members before killing themselves over the weekend.

Their bodies were found Monday morning when a friend found a rambling suicide note describing what led up to this tragedy.

The Allen Police Department said it got a call for a welfare check at a home on Pine Bluff Drive around 1 a.m. Monday.

Officers who went to the home found both parents, three adult children and their grandmother dead from gunshot wounds.

The couple that lived there was from Bangladesh. A friend was concerned one of their adult sons was suicidal.

The grandmother was visiting from their native Bangladesh.

"The mother-in-law was supposed to go back to Bangladesh next month," explained Quamrul Ahsan, with the Bangladesh Association of North Texas.

"Two brothers entered into an agreement that they were going to complete suicide and from that it went to where the entire family was taken with them," explained Allen Police Sgt. Jon Felty.

Based on decomposition, police believe the killings happened sometime Saturday. Police got a call from a friend of the 19-year-old son about 1 a.m. Monday morning.

"The friend had seen the post that his friend made on Instagram, and that’s what made him call and say that he was concerned for his wellbeing," Felty explained.

The post said why he was going to kill his family. It rambles from battling with depression since 2016 and cutting himself to being unhappy with how the TV show "The Office" ended and how easy it was for his brother to purchase a gun."

The two boys were students at UT Austin. The sister had a full scholarship to NYU.

"Get to know your family first. Talk to your kids and your children and see what they're up to," Ahsan said. "Talk to your neighbors so nothing like happens like this anymore."

Police say there were no records of any problems at the home.