50-year-old pain relief treatment gets an improvement

Back pain is so prevalent, at least 80% of people will suffer from it or neck pain at some point in life. When it becomes unbearable or if other treatments or procedures don't help relieve the pain, it's important to know there are still options available.

There's a new version of a spinal cord stimulator that is increasing the quality of life for patients, like Kim Arledge.

She has been suffering with back pain for almost 15 years. Medications and multiple procedures weren't enough to mask pain from herniated discs and degenerative disc disease.

"It just never seemed to improve over the years. It got to the point where I felt like it took away a lot," explains Kim.

When Kim found out that Dr. Thomas White at Procura Pain & Spine in Shenandoah (The Woodlands, Texas area) was offering the latest version of a spinal cord stimulator, she was all in! He was one of the first doctors to offer it.

"I was very fortunate. The stars aligned, as I was able to perform the second, third, fourth and fifth implants of this device in the United States, which I feel blessed to be able to say that," says Dr. White.

Medtronic makes the device that Kim received. It was developed to relieve pain in the back, neck, arms, and sciatica nerve pain.

"It involves a battery and two leads. The two leads are placed actually through a needle into what's called the epidural space in the spine. It's connected to the battery, and the battery delivers an electrical signal that is delivered to the spinal cord. Hence the term spinal cord stimulator," says Dr. White.

"It's minor surgical pain afterwards, it wasn't that bad. It seemed like, within a week, you're getting over the little bit of soreness from the incisions," states Kim.

Dr. White says these devices have been successfully treating patients in pain for 50 years, but they just keep getting better, only recently getting new FDA approval for an improvement to its delivery system. Kim was surprised to find out about it.

"They told me, you're going to be the second person in the nation to get it. I was just floored but I still trusted the technology. I trusted Dr. White, so I felt comfortable enough to say, let's go," says Kim.

"With the older system, the patient arches their back, that signal gets stronger, they actually start feeling things like uncomfortable sensations down the legs or down the arms. And what this device does, what this battery does, is it basically auto-regulates the signal and will reduce it if the distance from the lead to the spinal cord, if the target is smaller, so it's basically on automatic cruise control. It'll increase and decrease the signal, based on what the patient needs, keeping the patient getting the same good relief in a therapeutic window that's best for the patient," explains Dr. White.

Artificial intelligence controls it, but the patient can also adjust the pain signals with a remote control. Most spinal cord stimulators replace pain with a tingling sensation, but newer devices are created to wipe-out pain, so patients just don't feel anything. Patients can even see if it helps them before undergoing surgery.

"You're able to trial it first just with a needle, no cuts, no incisions, wearing this device around for 5-10 days, and you give it a test drive to see how it works." says Dr. White.

Kim says it sure has increased her quality of life.

"Technology is catching up every day! I'm living proof of that, for as long as this has been going on for me, and I would just advise anyone to keep trying, if you haven't found pain relief. I can sleep at night and that was something I was not able to do. I can get in a car and go to see my kids and travel and not feel like I need to have two days to recuperate! It's amazing! I can do things with my grandkids and not just sit and watch and be an observer," says this relieved grandmother.

Dr. White says seven out of 10 patients get at least an 80% improvement in their back and leg pain with the newest device. The battery can be replaced during a simple outpatient procedure. Many insurance companies will cover the cost of spinal cord stimulators. As with every surgery, there is a risk for infection, so that will need to be monitored closely after the procedure.

For more information, https://www.procurapain.com