Motherhood is challenging as it is, and a recent study showed Texas might want to step it up when it comes to looking after its new moms.

Researchers at Lawnstarter looked at 200 of the biggest U.S. cities to find the Best Cities for New Moms. Their work was narrowed to seven categories including average delivery costs, access to lactation spaces, and reproductive rights.

A total of five Texas cities made the top 10 list for Worst Cities, starting with Pasadena and Mesquite. Then Brownsville at number 7, followed by Grand Prairie and Killeen, Texas. Sadly, no Texas cities were even ranked in the top 30 best cities.

Portland, Oregon, meanwhile was named the very best city.

See the full report and how other cities ranked by clicking here.