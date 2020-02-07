$4K reward for capture of Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offender from Houston

article

During the month of February, there’s an increased reward of up to $4,000 for information leading to the capture of a Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offender from Houston.

According to the Texas DPS, convicted sex offender Leonard Dee Taylor, 48, is wanted for failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements and parole violation.

Authorities say Taylor was convicted in 2003 for two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child after incidents involving a 4-year-old girl and a 9-year-old girl. He was sentenced to 20 years in prison. He was released on parole in 2015 with the requirement to register as a sex offender every three months for life.

According to Texas DPS, Taylor absconded from his last known address in Houston in 2018, and the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles issued a parole violation warrant for his arrested in April 2018.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office issued an additional warrant for his arrest for failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements.

Taylor is said to have ties to Houston, Texarkana and parts of Louisiana. He is described as a white male, 5’11” tall and 150 pounds. He has tattoos on top of both hands. Authorities say he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts can submit an anonymous tip. To be eligible for the cash rewards, tipsters must provide information to authorities by calling the Texas Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477), submitting a web tip through the Texas 10 Most Wanted website or Facebook page, or through the DPS Mobile App.