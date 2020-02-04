40,000 sq. ft. intergalactic art installation 'Seismique' coming to Houston

article

A 40,000-square-foot, technology-fueled experiential art museum is coming to Houston.

Seismique is expected to open in Fall 2020 in a space formerly occupied by a big box store at 2306 South Highway 6.

According to the company, the “intergalactic playground” will feature over 40 unique “galaxies”, or rooms, featuring extra-terrestrial beings, artificial intelligence, immersive experiences, gamification, and dazzling displays.

Render (Courtesy of Seismique)

Ten to 12 of the rooms will be reserved for Houston-based artists.

Seismique will also offer educational workshops for students from local schools and feature private event spaces.

The concept is the brainchild of Steve Kopelman, Principal and COO of the largest escape room company in the United States, Escape the Room.

"Seismique will transport locals and visitors alike to an entirely new and unforeseen universe of creative inspiration and artistic manifestation,” Kopelman emphasized. He added, “The galaxies are designed to stimulate imagination, heighten curiosity, inspire wonder, and –most importantly –deliver an extreme dose of fun.”

