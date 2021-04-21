4 injured in 2-vehicle crash in northeast Houston

article

A man was taken to the hospital in critical condition and three other people were also hospitalized after a two-vehicle crash in northeast Houston.

The crash occurred around 9:50 p.m. Tuesday in the 7600 block of Mesa Drive.

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP

The Houston Police Department and the Houston Fire Department responded to the scene and found a pickup truck and a car off of the roadway.

Authorities say one man was trapped inside his pickup truck and a pole was down underneath the vehicle. He was extricated by HFD and taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Three other people were taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Advertisement

It is unclear how the crash occurred. The investigation is ongoing.

FOLLOW THE LATEST LOCAL NEWS

