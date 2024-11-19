4 children left alone while parents go drink at bar, constable says

article

Two people have been arrested after they left four young children home alone while they went to a bar, authorities say.

Evan Michael Gyuricza, 34, and 32-year-old Misty Rae Broadway were charged with endangering a child.

The Precinct 4 Constable's Office said they responded to Grant Road for an assault involving Gyuricza and Broadway.

During the course of the investigation, deputies determined the pair had gone to an area bar to drink and left four small children alone for several hours. The ages of the children were not released.

The agency said the children were uninjured, but the home was "dirty and in disarray with no precautions taken to ensure their safety and well being."

The two were booked in the Harris County Jail.