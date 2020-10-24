3-year-old shot in the chest during child's birthday party in Montgomery Co.

article

A 3-year-old is dead after a shooting during the child’s birthday party on Saturday.



The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said the shooting occurred on the 23000 block of Owens Road in Porter around 4:15 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found the 3-year-old with a gunshot wound to the chest.

Authorities said that family and friend had gathered earlier to celebrate the birthday of the 3-year-old and while playing cards, they heard a gunshot.



An investigation revealed the 3-year-old found a pistol after it fell out of a family member’s pocket, authorities said.

The child was taken to the nearest fire station where he later died.