3 workers die in Trinity while working on sewer repair

Three workers died while working on a sewer in Trinity County on Wednesday afternoon, and officials believe they were exposed to hydrogen sulfide gas.

What we know:

According to H2O innovation, two of their employees and a contractor died while conducting repairs on a sewer in Trinity.

According to Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace, emergency crews responded to the scene in the Westwood Shores area and learned that three people were unconscious. The sheriff says the incident happened inside of a manhole, and it was believed that they were exposed to hydrogen sulfide gas.

A shelter-in-place was issued for residents in the surrounding areas while authorities made sure the gas was contained underground. It was later lifted after they determined that it hadn’t extended any further.

Several agencies responded to the scene to recover the workers’ bodies.

What we don't know:

The workers who died in the incident have not been identified. An investigation is being conducted to determine exactly what happened.

H2O Innovations confirms "tragic work accident"

What they're saying:

In a statement, H2O Innovations said, "This is a profoundly difficult day for our team. Earlier today, two H2O Innovation employees and a contractor lost their lives in a tragic work accident. They were valued members of our team, and their sudden passing is an immense loss not only to their families and friends but also to all of us who had the privilege of working alongside them. Right now, we know that several members of our team and a team of contractors we work closely with reported to a scene in Trinity to conduct repairs. While working on a sewer, three people died. We are still working to determine what led up to the deaths, working closely with the Trinity County Sheriff’s Office and other local officials. Safety and training are incredibly important to us.Our thoughts and prayers go out to the families and loved ones of the three people who lost their lives. This is a sad day for our entire team. Right now, we are focused on doing all we can to support the families of those employees and the rest of our team. Out of respect for them and the continuing investigation, we will release more information when it is available and as permitted by the families and law enforcement."