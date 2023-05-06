Police in southeast Houston are piecing together what led to a triple shooting overnight Saturday.

It happened around 12:30 a.m. in the 5200 block of Griggs and Martin Luther King Blvd. That's where, investigators say, three teenagers were found: 1 male, and 2 females with gunshot injuries.

All three teens were said to be stable and expected to recover.

Initial details from police are that the teenagers were leaving the club when a fight broke out between several groups of individuals. We're told there were security guards present, but at some point, the fight escalated into a shooting.

The teens tried taking cover under a vehicle but were still hit by the gunfire. Two of the young ladies were taken to a hospital by friends, while the male teenager stayed at the scene and received medical attention from responding officers.

A handful of people, at last check, were detained for questioning to find out their involvement in the brawl, and pistols as well as rifles were found at the scene, police said.

Investigators are also searching for any cameras in the area but are urging residents with any information to call Houston PD's Major Assaults division.