3 shot, injured near Channelview apartment; suspect on the run

A triple shooting is underway in Harris County after deputies found three victims at an apartment complex in Channelview.

3 injured in Channelview shooting

What we know:

Harris County Sheriff's Office District 3 Lieutenant Terranova reports deputies were called to a building on Ashland Boulevard in the West Acres neighborhood.

The lieutenant says three males in their 20s and 30s were found suffering gunshot wounds at the apartment complex. They were taken to area hospitals by Channelview Fire Department paramedics.

All three victims are believed to have non-life threatening injuries.

HCSO detectives are investigating. Anyone with information is asked to contact HCSO or CrimeStoppers.

What we don't know:

At this time, we have no possible suspects identified.